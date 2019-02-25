The Phillies positioned themselves within the last week to be the favorite to land Bryce Harper, with their loss in the Manny Machado race motivating them to drive up their value of Harper. But a new suitor emerged Monday morning after it was reported by MLB.com that the Dodgers had visited Harper on Sunday night in Las Vegas. Harper had hoped all offseason for the Dodgers to re-enter the mix, because he longs to play in Los Angeles.