But it could be easier this season for Kapler to find rest for Dominguez. The team signed David Robertson, who has a track record of having success when used in a role similar to Dominguez, and traded for Juan Nicasio. Hector Neris, inconsistent for the start of last season, finished with a dominant two months. Tommy Hunter and Pat Neshek, both of whom opened last season on the disabled list, are healthy at the start of camp. With the game on the line, there should be more options than just Dominguez.