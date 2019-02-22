“It felt to me like a guy could walk the two batters ahead of me and then when I came up, it was paint, paint, paint [the corners],” Kingery said. “I think Rhys might be more comfortable hitting with two strikes. It tightens his zone. Me, I'm the opposite. Two strikes, I tend to expand. There's no reason for me to wait around to get into an 0-2 count. It's the way I've always been at the plate. I got away from it. I don't know what it was, but it started to happen.”