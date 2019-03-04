A car ran off a road and slammed into a tree in Milford Township during Sunday’s snow storm, killing two 18-year-passengers in the vehicle, State Police said.
The 17-year-old driver, whose name was not released, was taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital with unspecified serious injuries.
Michelle Goodwin, of Pennsburg, and Daniel Pierson, of Red Hill, were both prononounced dead at the scene after the crash about 5:25 p.m. on John Fries Highway near Brinkman Road, police said.
Police said they were in a 1995 Ford eastbound on the highway when it ran off the road and into a tree during the snowstorm.
It was not immediately clear if snow played a factor in the crash. The cause of the crash remains under investigation, police said.