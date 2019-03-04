A winter storm that dumped up to six inches of snow north and west of Philadelphia and hardly anything to points farther east has moved out to sea, leaving behind a varying range of impacts. At Philadelphia International Airport, the official measurement was one inch. Here’s the latest of what you need to know.
Philadelphia public schools are opening two hours late. Archdiocese of Philadelphia schools in the city are closed. Outside the city, most of the schools in the Pennsylvania suburbs are opening late, with an occasional closure. In South Jersey, it appears most schools are opening on time but some are delayed. 6ABC has a full list.
SEPTA: Regional Rail lines are operating on an enhanced Saturday schedule. Cynwyd Line service is not operating.
Amtrak: Service between Philadelphia and Harrisburg is suspended due to issues with the overhead catenary wires west of the Elizabethtown, Pa., station.
PATCO: Trains are operating on a regular schedule.
Conditions vary based on location. Roadways are wet in South Jersey and in Philadelphia. They are slushy and possibly icy north and west of the city.
Commercial vehicle restrictions remain on major highways in Pennsylvania. In New Jersey, the State Police have a commercial traffic ban on state highways and interstates, except the Turnpike, Parkway, and AC Expressway.
No major problems. There will be no flights to Boston until after 7 a.m. Some flights to areas affected by the weather have been canceled. Check your airline for flight status information.
The snow is gone but the region is in for a longer taste of winter this week thanks to below normal temperatures.
After a high of around 40 today, the thermometer will not get above freezing until Friday, and even then it will be only about 36. Wind chill factors will swing between the 20s during the days down to single digits during the nights.
Normal daytime highs this time of year are in the upper 40s.
The sun will shine throughout until Friday, when clouds move in.