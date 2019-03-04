Philadelphia escaped the brunt of a fast moving winter storm that had threatened to blanket the region as recently as Sunday afternoon with up to 7 inches of snow.
Just 1 inch of snow had been recorded on the ground at Philadelphia International Airport on Monday morning. West and north of the city, the storm dumped a half foot of snow, with Elverson in Chester County getting buried beneath 7.1 inches of snow.
Despite the low snow totals in Philadelphia, SEPTA is operating on an enhanced Saturday schedule, and many schools in the region, including Philadelphia public schools, were opening late. 6ABC has a full list of school closures and delayed openings.
Here’s how much fell in places around the area as of 7 a.m. Monday morning, according to the National Weather Service. All amounts are in inches.
PENNSYLVANIA
Bucks County
Perkasie: 7.0
Sellersville: 6.9
West Rockhill: 6.5
Buckingham: 6.0
Furlong: 4.4
Newtown: 3.7
Morrisville: 3.5
Richboro: 3.0
Newtown: 2.0
Lower Makefield: 2.0
Langhorne: 1.0
Feasterville-Trevose: 0.8
Chester County
Elverson: 7.1
East Nantmeal: 6.0
East Coventry: 5.2
West Caln: 5.2
Phoenixville: 4.8
Atglen: 3.4
Pughtown: 3.2
Marshallton: 3.1
East Fallowfield: 3.0
Jennersville: 2.2
New London: 1.5
Landenberg : 1.5
Delaware County
Chadds Ford: 2.9
Thornbury: 2.8
Newtown Square: 2.2
Thornton: 1.8
Villanova: 1.0
Ridley Park: 1.0
Drexel Hill: 1.0 in
Montgomery County
Gilbertsville: 6.9
Graterford: 5.8
Pottstown: 5.5
Kulpsville: 4.8
Royersford: 4.5
King of Prussia: 4.2
Eagleville: 3.9
Spring Mount: 3.3
Valley Forge: 3.1
Philadelphia
Fox Chase: 1.5
Mount Airy: 1.0
Philadelphia International Airport: 1.0
NEW JERSEY
Burlington County
Mount Holly: 1.1
Medford: 0.5
Tabernacle: 0.3
Camden County
Bellmawr: 1.0
Gloucester County
Mantua Township: 1.0
West Deptford: 0.8
Washington Township: 0.5