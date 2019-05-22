Bilal had her own brush with controversy when she was with the Police Department. She retired in 2013 amid an investigation into a second job she had with Colwyn Borough. In an interview with The Inquirer, Bilal said she kept the two separate and was not double-dipping. She was eventually let go from the Colwyn job, but said that she sued the township for wrongful termination and received a settlement. (Officials at Colwyn did not respond to a request for information on the case and reported settlement.)