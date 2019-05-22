TOM GRALISH / Staff Photographer

Tracey Gordon (right) dances the "Cha Cha Slide" during a pre-election get out the vote canvassing event in Germantown May 19, 2019. At left is Anthony Bellmon, a co-founder of Millennials in Action which hosted the event. Gordon defeated Register of Wills Ron Donatucci in the Democratic primary Tuesday. He has been the register of wills since 1980