It’s primary election day in Pennsylvania, and voters heading to the polls. Follow along here throughout the day for updates and results.
You may be showing off those “I Voted” or “He Votado Hoy” stickers on social media today, but do you know the history of the election emblem?
The practice may have begun in the 1980s to raise voter awareness on Election Day, Newsweek reports, but its origins are a little more fuzzy.
The Miami Herald mentioned such a sticker in 1982, while one group in Phoenix and a company in North Carolina believe they have a rightful claim.
Not all states go the traditional route, however. Some opt for a bit of local flare. Georgia’s sticker shows a peach, while New York’s connects the boroughs with a minimalist subway map.
City Council offered some suggestions with some Philly attitude this week, just as it had during the midterm elections.
Back in November though, the City Commissioner’s office responded that it was “already working on this” — which was apparently no joke. A sticker redesign is “one of several projects” being worked on, a spokesperson said last week.
By the afternoon, insiders and hopefuls gathered — or attempted to gather — at what are election day staples for the politically connected: lunch at Relish in West Oak Lane or Famous 4th Street Deli in Queen Village.
At Famous, Comcast executive vice president David L. Cohen lunched at political consultant Neil Oxman’s table. Also at Oxman’s table? Former Mayor Bill Green III, state Treasurer Joe Torsella, and former 6ABC anchor Marc Howard were also spotted. Nearby, former State Sen. Vince Fumo talked about his work as a political consultant.
Over at Relish in West Oak Lane, elected politicians and candidates filtered in and out, shaking hands and fueling up on fried chicken, mac n’ cheese and collard greens.
The who’s-who of Philly politics included Mayor Jim Kenney, several representatives from Harrisburg, State Attorney General Josh Shapiro and a slew of candidates hoping to win their races in Philly tonight.
“I love your commercials,” Councilman Curtis Jones Jr., said as he shook hands with Councilman-at-large Allan Domb.
“Bring it home,” attorney Kevin Greenberg said to Councilman Kenyatta Johnson, who is hoping to hold on to his seat representing the 2nd District.
Not everyone was allowed inside. At-large candidate Erika Almirón was denied entry. She said she wasn’t invited to the event and was told it was invite-only at the door. Rochelle Bilal, running for sheriff, also said she didn’t get an invitation. The event was hosted by the Laborers’ District Council.
“I’ve been coming here every year,” Bilal said. Steps away was Sheriff Jewell Williams, who distributed his fliers but declined an interview. “That’s our Democratic Party in there,” Bilal said. “It should be open to every candidate running.”
Voting continued as normal following the morning rush, said Pat Christmas, policy director of the Committee of Seventy, an elections watchdog group. By 11 a.m., phones were “not exactly ringing off the hook," though Christmas noted there were a few calls concerning late openings and machines not working.
The District Attorney Office’s Election Task Force received 23 complaints by Tuesday afternoon, the majority of which concerned electioneering allegations, according to the office.
“Voting otherwise continues smoothly,” the district attorney’s office tweeted.
In the 7th District, where eyes are on what is most likely to become one of the most competitive council races, a sample ballot posted outside the Luis Muñoz-Marín School on Third and Ontario Streets listed candidates for the 8th District. That meant Councilwoman María Quiñones-Sánchez and state Rep. Angel Cruz were excluded, among others. The error, noticed at about 9:30 a.m. by committee person Maria Cruz, was changed by 11:20 a.m., after about 85 people had voted in its three divisions.
By mid-morning, Christmas said there’s a chance that turnout this year won’t be as high as it was in the 2015 primary, when Philly saw an open mayoral race. Kenney won the 2015 primary with 130,775 votes over State Sen. Tony Williams, who collected 61,160 votes, according to the City Commissioners office.
“One of the most important variables in turnout is whether there’s a prominent race with a well-financed candidate,” Christmas said. " ... The district Council offices and row offices are just not as high profile."
Christmas said he’s watching Sixty-Six Wards as an indicator of turnout.
You may notice two blank spots among the Democratic at-large positions while pulling up your sample ballot.
The No. 4 position belonged to Willie Singletary, who a judge ruled in March couldn’t run for council due to a felony conviction for lying to FBI agents in a corruption probe. The No. 16 spot belonged to former Lt. Gov. Mike Stack III, who withdrew because of the ballot position, the Inquirer reported in March.
While neither name appears on the online sample ballot made available on the City Commissioners’ website, at least one Twitter user noted that Singletary’s name appears in the voting booth, though a paper sign in English and Spanish alerts residents that votes cast for the candidate would not be counted.
In Philly, ballot positions are assigned by pulling numbers out of an archaic Horn & Hardart coffee can. Love it or hate it, the can holds a lot of power. It even has its own Twitter account.
“It’s pretty much incontrovertible that you have an advantage if you come first. Just flat-out,” Monika McDermott, a political scientist at Fordham University, previously told The Inquirer.
Ballot positions may be particularly important for this year’s primary, where 34 Democrats and seven Republicans are vying for seven at-large Council seats. That’s the largest field of candidates since 1983. This year, Adrian Rivera Reyes, a Democratic socialist, and Deja Lynn Alvarez, a public-health LGBTQ activist and the first transgender woman to run for City Council, got the top spots.
Montgomery County residents were greeted with a new way of voting this morning: paper ballots.
They are full-sized sheets of paper that a voter fills out and then is fed into a scanner machine.
Gov. Tom Wolf’s Department of State last year ordered counties to buy new, more-secure voting machines that leave a paper trail. Experts say that is best practice to ensure proper post-election audits and recounts and instill voter confidence.
Reviews so far appear mixed with some voters complaining that it took longer to vote than it did with the old machines.
The Committee of 70 elections watchdog group says voting got under way Tuesday morning with no major problems except that some polling places opened late, which is not unusual.
Sixty-six Wards, an effort to track real time turnout based on reports from voters, estimated that more than 41,000 people had cast ballots by 9 a.m. Turnout for the last mayoral primary in 2015 was 247,000.
Along with libraries and schools, you can find voters in today’s election casting their ballots at some pretty unusual places. There are restaurants like Lee’s Hoagie House in Rhawnhurst or Gold Standard Cafe in West Philly, as well as spots like the Mummers Museum or the Painted Bride. Don’t believe it? Have a look at the list yourself — your neighbor’s garage might just be a polling place.
The rather unconventional spots are born out of the desire for polling places to be close to voters, as well as Philadelphia’s status as an older city and the need for locations to be accessible to people with disabilities.
If you’re not sure where to find your own polling place, consult the Department of State’s database online.
Polls opened at 7 a.m. in Pennsylvania for a primary election in which the main focus is on heavily Democratic Philadelphia, where Mayor Jim Kenney is facing two challengers and a crowded field of candidates is vying for the party’s seven at-large City Council slots. Other than the at-large City Council race, Republican candidates are running unopposed in the city.
In other races, 13 Democrats are running for two slots in the city commissioners race, vying to lead the office that runs Philly elections. Three candidates, including incumbent Jewell Williams, are seeking to be the party’s choice for sheriff.
All Philadelphia voters are being asked in a special election to say yay or nay to four amendments to the Home Rule Charter.
The only statewide races are for Superior Court, with three candidates running in each party’s primary for the two slots each has on the general election ballot. Local judicial races also are on the ballot.
The weather forecast calls for sunny skies with a high around 72.
Polls will close at 8 p.m.
Pennsylvania voters head to the polls Tuesday for the primary election. Stick with the Inquirer throughout the day for updates on turnout, scenes from the polls, and last-minute campaigning, and come back in the evening for the latest news as results come in.
