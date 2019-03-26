“I’d always talk nonstop about sustainability topics with my friends, and sometimes they’d tune me out — it’s just not what they’re thinking about all day,” said Jen Singley, 27, who launched the event component of Women for a Sustainable Philadelphia last May. “Through this group, I’ve met so many people I wouldn’t have met otherwise, people like me who walk by a trash can and can’t help but stop to pull out the recyclables.”