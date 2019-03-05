Over the years, Women Bike PHL has grown to 4,200 members, who post about bikes for sale, upcoming cycling events, street closures, and personal stories. The Bicycle Coalition trains volunteer moderators who oversee the page, ensuring it remains a safe and inviting space. Members ask and chime in on a range of questions: how to ship a road bike, which apps are best for route planning, where to rent a mountain bike, what electrolyte boosters people prefer. As the weather warms up, bikers often turn to the page to find others to join them on rides. The group also has a racing team.