On the heels of the Women’s March in January 2017, Mann noticed exponential growth in the amount of contemporary feminist literature coming through the library. She wanted to make sure some of those books landed on her to-read list, and also to create a space where women felt at ease discussing gender equality. She started the Cherry Hill Feminist Book Club in March of that year; since then, the group has read nine books, each meeting bringing in between 10 and 20 people from its 450-member Meetup group.