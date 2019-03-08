For years, Comcast had a chokehold on local professional sports fans through its control of the regional sports network — then called CSN — by withholding it from satellite rivals through a so-called terrestrial loophole. DirecTV and Dish called Comcast’s action an unfair competitive advantage in the battle for pay-TV customers. That’s because if Sixers, Flyers, or Phillies fans wanted to watch most of their games, they had to subscribe to Comcast.