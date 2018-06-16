Kentucky's Kevin Knox, five others set to work out for Sixers on Friday

Kentucky's Kevin Knox, five others set to work out for Sixers on Friday Jun 14

Sixers NBA draft preview: Seven players Philly could be considering in the lottery Jun 16

The Sixers have the 10th of 26th picks in Thursday’s NBA draft. They could keep those picks or trade at least one of them in a package for a standout veteran addition — like Kawhi Leonard — or to move up in the draft. Here’s a list of seven players they could select with their first draft pick.

*Luka Doncic

6-8, PG/SG/SF, Slovenia

The 19-year-old could step in and contribute right away. Philly also loves international players. However, Doncic might not be the ideal pairing with point guard Ben Simmons because both players need the ball to be effective.

*Michael Porter Jr.

6-11, Fr., SF, Missouri

He would fit in well with Simmons and Joel Embiid because he’s more of an off-ball option. With his size, the 19-year-old would be a match-up problem on the wing. However, his health is a major concern after playing in just three games at Missouri due to lower-back surgery.

Mikal Bridges

6-7, Jr., SF, Villanova

A good two-way player, he can defend and is an efficient shooter. The 21-year-old could spread the floor for Embiid and Simmons to operate. The added bonus is that the former Great Valley High School standout doesn’t need the ball to be effective.

>> READ MORE: Sielski: The Sixers should draft Mikal Bridges if he’s available

Miles Bridges

6-6, Soph. SF/PF, Michigan State

The 20-year-old was an undersized power forward for the Spartans, who is attempting to make the transition to small forward. He’s a solid shooter, but not expected to be an offensive focal point in the NBA.

>> READ MORE: Miles Bridges sees Sixers as a good fit

Lonnie Walker IV

6-5, Fr., SG, Miami

The 19-year-old has a lot of upside. NBA teams are intrigued by the Reading native’s excellent body control, quick first step, athleticism, and defense. He showed some flashes at Miami replacing Bruce Brown Jr., who missed considerable time with a fractured left foot.

>> READ MORE: Frank’s Place: Examining Lonnie Walker’s impact on basketball in Reading

Zhaire Smith

6-4, Fr., SG, Texas Tech

Smith came from out of nowhere to become a projected lottery pick. He was a three-star recruit coming out of high school. His main thing right now is his athleticism and explosiveness. The Texas native would be considered a gamble at No. 10.

>> READ MORE: Zhaire Smith impresses in Sixers’ predraft workout

Kevin Knox II

6-9 Fr. SF, Kentucky

Knox, who doesn’t turn 19 until Aug. 11, has arguably the biggest upsides in the draft. He’s a solid shooter, who will create match-up problems. But Knox probably won’t be a major contributor this season. The Floridian will need some time to develop in the NBA G-League.

*Options if the Sixers move up in the Top 5