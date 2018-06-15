As Sixers ponder move for Kawhi Leonard, Kevin Knox impresses in pre-draft workout

Kentucky's Kevin Knox, five others set to work out for Sixers on Friday

We’ll find out in the coming days if the 76ers will keep the 10th overall pick in Thursday’s NBA draft.

The team wants to trade for Spurs small forward Kawhi Leonard, who reportedly wants out of San Antonio. They would most likely have to include the No. 10 pick in any type of package for the two-time defensive player of the year.

Assuming they keep the pick, Kentucky’s Kevin Knox II believes he’s the best-draft option for the Sixers. And he’s believes the team has mutual interest based off its feedback following Friday’s workout at the facility.

“They are really interested in me,” Knox said. “They love my game. They love that way that I can shoot the ball. That’s something they really like what I can do – shoot a lot of threes.

“My versatility, being able to take guys off the dribble is something that will compliment very well with Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid.”

He said they also talked about how he plays with tenacity, fire and energy – three trademarks of the Sixers.

So the 6-foot-9, 215-pounder put his shooting, tenacity, fire and energy on full display while working out with Cincinnati swingman Jacob Evans, Kentucky forward Wenyen Gabriel, Missouri forward Jordan Barnett, Arizona State guard Tra Holder and Rhode Island guard E.C. Matthews.

Evans is a candidate for the Sixers to select with the 26th overall pick in the draft.

But there was no confusion to who was the best player on the court. Knox, who doesn’t turn 19 until Aug. 11, dominated players that were, in some cases, four years older. He converted a three-point play while posting up, buried a three-pointer and assisted on layup during a short stretch of a scrimmage that was open to the media.

Sixers senior director of basketball operation Vince Rozman said Knox’s touch stood out the most.

“For his size, he can shoot,” Rozman said. “He can handle it a little bit. He’s really mobile. He’s a talent.”

Knox averaged 15.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists in his only season for the Wildcats. He shot 34.1 percent from three-point range. A 2017 McDonalds All American from Tampa, Fla. with a 7-0¼ wingspan, he led the Wildcats in scoring 12 times.

He and Alabama’s Collin Sexton were named the SEC’s co-freshmen of the year. Knox also was named first-team all-SEC and received all-SEC tournament honors.

He would initially be looked upon to add depth off the bench, but could develop into a key NBA starter in a couple of seasons. Knox would also be a solid candidate to spend some time in the NBA G League this coming season.

“Coach [Brett] Brown asked me that,” he said of playing for the Delaware Blue Coats, the Sixers’ G-League. “I told him I was perfectly fine. Go down there and dominate. Go down there and prove why I should be up on the regular team, just go down there and try to kill everyone and work hard.”

If that’s his route, Knox plans to learn everything he can in the G-League so he’ll be able to dominate in the NBA. He said there’s no need to wine and cry about the playing in that league.

Knox realizes that he’ll have to work for everything gets.

But the Sixers aren’t your average team with a 10th overall pick. They won 52 games this past season and reached the second round of the Eastern Conference playoffs. They need to acquire a player like Leonard in a trade or Cleveland’s LeBron James and Oklahoma City’s Paul George to increase their changes of contending for an NBA title. Meanwhile, a No. 10 would be basically a rotation player at least for the upcoming season.

That’s what makes Friday’s news of Leonard wanting out of San Antonio so intriguing. He’s reportedly even willing to turn down the $219-million “super-max” extension he could get this summer with the Spurs.

Leonard, who reportedly wants to be traded to the Los Angeles, stayed away from San Antonio most of the season with a quad injury. He played in only nine games.

Leonard has a great relationship with Brown. Philly would probably have to submit the No. 10 pick, Markelle Fultz and Robert Covington in exchange for a package that would include the two-time all-star. However, trading for him would be risky without first getting a guarantee that he’ll agree to a contract extension. Leonard is set to become a free agent on July 1, 2019.

But Knox believes he’ll be a good fit should the Sixers keep the pick.

“I still got a lot to learn,” he said. “Eighteen years old, I mean I got the highest upside in the draft. That’s what everybody keeps telling me that with my potential, the sky is the limit.”