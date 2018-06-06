2 peacocks that escaped Philadelphia Zoo found, search for last continues May 31

Kenney doesn't hold back on Trump after Eagles' canceled White House visit, and gets some new fans Jun 6

After the Eagles were uninvited from the White House, Mayor Kenney has been bashing President Trump on Twitter and on television.

If President Trump’s decision to disinvite the Eagles to the White House proved anything this week, it’s that Mayor Kenney doesn’t play around when it comes to defending Philadelphia.

Kenney was outspoken after Trump rescinded the offer to the team Monday, just 24 hours before their scheduled visit that’s become tradition for the Super Bowl champions every year. Trump said the White House “canceled the event” after “only a small number of players decided to come” and instead held a “celebration of America” in lieu of the visit.

Trump and his aides claimed the team had backed out of the visit as “a political stunt” and that players “abandoned” their fans.

In an initial statement, Kenney did not mince words, calling the president “not a true patriot, but a fragile egomaniac.” He later tweeted that the cancellation was “another sad example of Trump’s pathetic juvenile antics & failure to lead.”

.@realDonaldTrump 's @Eagles WH cancellation is another sad example of Trump's pathetic juvenile antics & failure to lead. Eagles stand tall to Trump's childish behavior & builds us up, unites us as one! True role models for our kids! So Proud of our team! #FlyEaglesFly — Jim Kenney (@JimFKenney) June 5, 2018

While it’s not the first time Kenney has publicly sided against the president, his comments on the White House visit didn’t stop there — and they earned him some new fans along the way.

Appearing on CNN, Kenney talked about the positive roles the Eagles have played in Philly, and noted that he “love[s] them all” and would “stand with them any time.”

He said: “I think that this is all a stunt and I think that the president is playing the NFL like a fiddle and these players are caught in the middle.”

"I think that this is all a stunt, and I think that the President is playing the NFL like a fiddle, and these players are caught in the middle. … He’s making it up as he goes along." – Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney on the Eagles controversy https://t.co/43Fq03dzDs pic.twitter.com/0sPYlJAo3A — CNN (@CNN) June 5, 2018

In case his point wasn’t already crystal-clear, Kenney kept swinging on NBC News.

“Donald Trump is meaningless to this whole process,” he said. “He’s meaningless to this city and the city’s success. He tries at every chance he gets to tear cities down, and eventually he’ll be gone one way or the other and we’ll move on.”

Philadelphia Mayor Kenney: "Donald Trump is meaningless to this whole process, he's meaningless to the city and the city's success. He tries at every chance he gets to tear cities down, and eventually he'll be gone." pic.twitter.com/h67pi5atxU — NBC News (@NBCNews) June 6, 2018

He also brought up Trump’s own patriotism in yet another interview on CNN.

"There's no one more disrespectful to this country than the President…the guy talks about being patriotic, he avoided the draft five times in Vietnam." Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney has his say on Trump canceling Philadelphia Eagles White House visit. https://t.co/kcbyEkYBVh pic.twitter.com/54Wjr4G9tQ — CNN (@CNN) June 5, 2018

While there were, of course, the naysayers — Kenney’s don’t-mess-with-us attitude jived well with many who have been watching the events unfold.

I am now a fan of Philadelphia mayor, Jim Kenney and the Eagles. — Teri Duysen (@ma24qts) June 5, 2018

Not really a football fan, but I'm now a fan of Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney after he calls Trump a "scary guy" and rightful questions his patriotism. Good for him. Go, Eagles. — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) June 5, 2018

My new hero… mayor kenney of philly — rushtrump andme (@rodcremaster) June 6, 2018

Just for that comment, I will vote for Mayor Kenney if he runs for president! https://t.co/psWRBHetkg — Alex (@wyne8945) June 6, 2018

Today Jim Kenney is everyone’s hero. — Bryan Martin (@BMart814) June 5, 2018

I don’t like the Eagles but good job Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney. Let our Idiot President know. pic.twitter.com/Rd6X88Fa5w — Wreck it Ralph (@Wreckitralph78) June 5, 2018

Man I got a new level of respect for Philly Mayor Jim Kenney — VontaLeach44 (@vleach44) June 5, 2018

Jim Kenney for President !! https://t.co/s2OsMFnVpU — Ave (@SebastianAvenue) June 6, 2018

@PhillyMayor I have a new hero, Philadelphia mayor Jim Kenney. Great discussion on the Don Lemon show tonight! — Lawrence Maclin (@LawrenceMaclin1) June 5, 2018

Instead of the White House visit, the Eagles spent their Tuesday at practice. Defensive end Chris Long squeezed in some time to video-chat with about 100 seventh graders in Marlton, too.

At a press conference Wednesday, coach Doug Pederson avoided much discussion over the visit, but added that he had been “looking forward to going down” to Washington, D.C., for the White House visit.

“We did something last season that was very special,” Pederson said. “A milestone here in the city of Philadelphia, and I was looking forward to going down and being recognized as world champions.”