Malcolm Jenkins chooses handwritten signs instead of spoken words to convey message after White House cancellation

Malcolm Jenkins, perhaps the most outspoken player on the Eagles, chose not to speak on Wednesday. Instead, Jenkins responded to questions about the Eagles’ rescinded White House invitation by holding up a series of handwritten signs. They read:
- “You aren’t listening”
- “More than 60 percent of people in prison are people of color”
- “Nearly 200,000 juveniles enter the adult criminal system each year, most for non-violent crimes #stopschoolpipelinetoprison”
- “In 2018, 439 people shot and killed by police (thus far); In U.S. Pop. – 8 percent African-American males; Shot by police – 25 percent African-American males”
- “Any given night, 500,000 sit in jail; Convicted? No; Too poor? Yes”
- True Patriots: Anquan Boldin, Doug Baldwin, Richard Sherman, Devin McCourty, Josh Norman, Chris Long, Torrey Smith, Rodney McLeod. Michael Bennett, Ben Watson, Demario Davis, Carl Davis, Kelvin Beachum, Matt Slater, Josh McCown, Duron Harmon, Johnson Bademosi
- “Ben Watson and Damario Davis helped push through La. House Bill 265 Restoring voting rights for returning citizens”
- “Devin McCourty, Duron Harmon, Matt Slater and Johnson Bademosi lobbied to raise the age from 7 to 12 entering the criminal justice system”
- “Colin Kaepernick donated $1 million to charity”
- “Chris Long gave his entire year’s salary to educational initiatives”
Jenkins left the locker room after holding each sign, passing on questions and letting his message resonate.
This story will be updated.
