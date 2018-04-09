Bill Cosby's retrial: Everything you need to know

Cosby trial delayed as judge questions juror who said 'I just think he's guilty'

A protester is wrestled to the ground after she jumped in front of actor Bill Cosby as he arrives for the beginning of his sexual assault retrial at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown. (DAVID MAIALETTI / Staff Photographer)

The start of Bill Cosby’s sexual assault retrial was delayed Monday as the judge presiding over the case remained cloistered in chambers interviewing a juror who allegedly told others last week: “I just think he’s guilty.”

Cosby’s defense team raised the issue in a motion late Friday asking that the juror be removed. They learned of the alleged remarks after another prospective member of the panel contacted the 80-year-old entertainer’s lawyers to report she had overheard the juror’s statements while waiting last week to be interviewed by Montgomery County Judge Steven T. O’Neill during jury selection, the defense filing said.

Cosby’s lawyers had said that they feared they would be unable to find a jury that had not heard about the allegations against their client. And it soon became clear, as more than half of the 360 prospective jurors polled said they had already formed a fixed opinion about Cosby’s guilty or innocence.

But Juror No. 11 – the man the defense sought to remove Monday – had told O’Neill during a one-on-one interview that he could set aside what he had heard about the case.

In their motion Friday, Cosby’s lawyer quoted an affidavit from the other prospective juror who alleged she had overheard the man say something far different before his interview.“I just think he’s guilty, so we can all go home,” he told others, according to the woman, whose name was not revealed in the filing.

O’Neill appeared briefly in the Norristown courtroom Monday morning to explain that he intended to privately interview both the prospective juror who contacted the defense and the juror that made the purported statement before deciding if it warranted removing or replacing the juror.

“I am protecting the essence of the process, which is the jurors itself,” O’Neill said. “And to be sure that we can continue a fair and impartial trial, making sure that we have jurors that are properly seated.”

His review pushed back the start of what was to be first day of testimony in a case that has embroiled Cosby for more than two years. Last year, a jury hearing the case was unable to reach a unanimous verdict prompting the retrial scheduled to start Monday.

Cosby arrived at the Montgomery County Courthouse just before 9 a.m., greeted by a crowd of reporters from around the globe and about a half-dozen protesters who came to shout him down. One unnamed woman, who was topless but had slogans such as “Women” painted on her torso, charged toward the defendant as he walked into court.

Security guards detained her before she could reach Cosby’s side and she was arrested.

Cosby is accused of drugging and sexually assaulting former Temple University employee Andrea Constand in 2004. He has pleaded not guilty.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.

