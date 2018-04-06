Bill Cosby Retrial: Day-by-day updates

Laura McCrystal covers everything about taxes, government revenue, and how such policies impact people in Philadelphia and beyond. She previously covered news in Montgomery County, including Bill Cosby's trial.

As Bill Cosby’s retrial on sexual-assault charges begins this month, the second courtroom showdown between the 80-year-old entertainer and Andrea Constand, one of the first women to publicly accuse him, is shaping up to be no simple repeat of the first. From defense plans to paint Constand as a gold-digging opportunist to prosecutors’ intention to call five additional Cosby accusers as witnesses, here’s everything you need to know about the case. Follow along below for the latest developments and recent coverage:

TRIAL

Day 1, April 9: Opening arguments in the case are scheduled to begin Monday at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown.

JURY SELECTION

Day 4, April 5: Prosecutors and Cosby’s defense team completed jury selection, choosing the six alternates. But both sides appeared more relaxed as they chose the men and women who will only participate in deliberations if one of the original 12 panelists is removed. One man who made the cut said he couldn’t guarantee that he would not be influenced by what he already had heard about the case, and a middle-aged white woman said she thought Cosby was guilty. Meanwhile, a Philadelphia judge tossed a defamation suit filed against Constand by former Montgomery County District Attorney Bruce L. Castor Jr. (READ MORE: Judge dismisses former DA’s lawsuit against Cosby accuser Andrea Constand)

Day 3, April 4: The panel that will decide Bill Cosby’s fate was cemented, as lawyers completed a three-day search for 12 Montgomery County residents who hadn’t already made up their minds about the case. In the end, all but one member of the new panel said they were at least somewhat familiar with the sexual-assault allegations at the center of the case. Some even said they had heard that a previous set of 12 jurors had been unable to reach a unanimous verdict, a deadlock that prompted a mistrial last year. (READ MORE: Bill Cosby jury selected: 7 men, 5 women)

Day 2, April 3: In a flurry of last-minute rulings, Judge Steven T. O’Neill said he would let Cosby’s defense team disclose in court details of a confidential 2006 legal settlement between Constand and the entertainer – including how much he paid her to resolve a sexual-assault civil suit she had filed the year before. Both sides had agreed during Cosby’s trial last June to keep the details of that suit out of court. Meanwhile, jury selection continued with seven Montgomery County residents selected for the panel. (READ MORE: Bill Cosby’s payout to Andrea Constand will be revealed at trial, judge rules)

Day 1, April 2: More than half of those summoned on the first day of jury selection for Cosby’s second sexual-assault trial said they already had made up their minds about the case. And as lawyers began the slow process of winnowing that group to the panel that ultimately would decide Cosby’s fate, it became clear that they may be facing an arduous task. (READ MORE: More than half of possible jurors in Bill Cosby retrial say they’ve already made up their minds)

The setup: Cosby returns to Norristown with new lawyers and an aggressive new defense strategy that seeks to paint Constand, 44, as a gold-digging opportunist who they say once told a confidant of a plot to extort money from the entertainer. Prosecutors also have bolstered their case, adding planned testimony from five additional accusers including former supermodel Janice Dickinson. And as the proceedings — which are expected to last about a month — get underway, even Judge Steven T. O’Neill said he is not quite sure what to expect. (READ MORE: As Bill Cosby’s second trial begins, what’s different this time?)

The last trial: Cosby’s first trial ended in a hung jury and a mistrial in June, when jurors reported that they were hopelessly deadlocked and could not reach a verdict. The outcome set up the retrial set to play out this month, nearly a year after the first proceedings. (READ MORE: Cosby’s only criminal sex-assault case ends in hung jury, mistrial | Day-by-day updates on the first trial)

Keep up with every development in Bill Cosby’s case with our day-by-day recaps, timeline, and explainer on everything you need to know about the case and its major players.

