Cosby defense accuses prosecutors of racial discrimination as jury selection continues

Laura McCrystal covers everything about taxes, government revenue, and how such policies impact people in Philadelphia and beyond. She previously covered news in Montgomery County, including Bill Cosby's trial.

Bill Cosby, center, arrives Wednesday for the third day of jury selection in his sexual assault case at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown.

The third day of jury selection for Bill Cosby’s second sexual assault trial in Norristown began with one new juror chosen and a legal fight over the number of African Americans on the panel.

Cosby’s defense team accused prosecutors of attempting to exclude a black woman as a potential juror because of her race. Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele had just used one of seven chances he has to strike a potential panelist without explanation to remove the woman under consideration at the time.

But Steele scoffed at the notion that his team’s decision had anything to do with the woman’s skin color, noting that they already had endorsed two other African Americans who have been chosen as jurors.

With noon Wednesday approaching, Judge Steven T. O’Neill had not officially ruled on the defense argument.

However, when the defense lodged a similar complaint a day earlier – alleging prosecutors were systematically attempting to exclude older white men – O’Neill quickly shot them down.

So far, eight jurors have been chosen to fill the 12 jury spots — four women, four men. Two are black, the others white.

The new member added to the panel Wednesday morning was a middle-age white woman, who pledged that although she had heard about the Cosby case she could set aside all that she had heard if selected.

“I can try,” she said. “It’s still in my head.”

The selection process will continue Wednesday as lawyers continue their search for four more jurors and six alternates – all of whom will be sequestered throughout what is expected to be a monthlong trial.

Cosby is charged with drugging and assaulting Andrea Constand, a former friend and Temple University employee, in 2004.

Opening arguments are scheduled to begin Monday.