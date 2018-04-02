These are the new women set to testify at Bill Cosby's trial

Laura McCrystal covers everything about taxes, government revenue, and how such policies impact people in Philadelphia and beyond. She previously covered news in Montgomery County, including Bill Cosby's trial.

A judge has ruled that five women who have accused Bill Cosby of sexual misconduct can testify at his retrial.

The five witnesses are in addition to Andrea Constand, the central accuser in the case who alleges that Cosby drugged and molested her at his home in Cheltenham in 2004.

Judge Steven T. O’Neill permitted just one additional accuser, Kelley Johnson, to testify at his first trial.

Prosecutors asked O’Neill to allow testimony from 19 of the more than 50 women who have come forward with allegations against Cosby.

The judge ruled that prosecutors could choose five of eight women. In a letter to O’Neill, Steele indicated that he would call these five women to testify:

Janice Baker Kinney: Kinney alleges that she met Cosby in 1982 while working as a bartender in Reno, Nev. She was 24 at the time. She said Cosby gave her two pills at a house party. She said she was in and out of consciousness, but remembered seeing her blouse unbuttoned and her pants unbuttoned and unzipped. Cosby positioned himself behind her on the couch, groping her, she said. She said she woke up the next morning and could tell that she had been sexually assaulted. Kinney went public with her story in 2015 and is represented by lawyer Gloria Allred. Janice Dickinson: Dickinson said she met Cosby in 1982, when she was 27. She said she thought Cosby was helping her pursue a career in singing or television. He arranged for her and a music director to fly to Lake Tahoe to attend his show. She said she complained of a stomach ache and he gave her a blue pill that he said would help the pain. She went to his hotel room to discuss her career and said she blacked out soon after arriving there. She said she could not move her arms or legs and felt a sharp pain in her buttoks. She woke up in her own room and did not remember how she got there. She is suing Cosby for defamation, claiming his former lawyer portrayed her as a liar. Heidi Thomas: She was an aspiring actress when she met Cosby in 1984. He allegedly gave her a drink so she could play a drunk person in a scene he had asked her to perform as part of an acting lesson at a home in Reno, Nev. She said she could not maintain consciousness and later woke up to find herself naked as he forced himself on her. Thomas made her allegations public in 2015. She told the Inquirer and Daily News in 2016 that she had sent a Facebook message to Constand after Cosby was arrested, saying She was an aspiring actress when she met Cosby in 1984. He allegedly gave her a drink so she could play a drunk person in a scene he had asked her to perform as part of an acting lesson at a home in Reno, Nev. She said she could not maintain consciousness and later woke up to find herself naked as he forced himself on her. Thomas made her allegations public in 2015. She told the Inquirer and Daily News in 2016 that she had sent a Facebook message to Constand after Cosby was arrested, saying “girl, we’ve got your back.” Chelan Lasha: She said she met Cosby in 1986, when she was 17, and he invited her to his hotel room in Las Vegas, saying he would introduce her to a representative for a modeling agency. She said no modeling representative was there when she arrived, and she told Cosby she had a cold. He gave her a blue pill and told her it was an antihistamine, and she took it with a shot of amaretto. A modeling representative came and took photos after Cosby had her change into a robe, she said. She struggled to remain conscious afterward. She said she remembers the feeling of warmth and Cosby ejaculating on her leg, and she awoke naked in the bed as he hurried out of the room. She made her allegations public in late 2014. Lise Lotte-Lublin: She said she met Cosby in 1989 through her work with a modeling agency. They formed a friendship over a few years, and he ingratiated himself with her family through show tickets and dinner invitations. She said he invited her to the Las Vegas Hilton to practice improvisation exercises and gave her a drink that he said would help her relax. She said her “focus started to go” and she remembers going in and out of consciousness as he stroked her hair. She woke up two days later at her home, she said. Lublin publicly made her allegations in 2015 and is represented by Allred.

