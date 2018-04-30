Cosby juror: I was convinced by comedy icon's own words

Laura McCrystal covers everything about taxes, government revenue, and how such policies impact people in Philadelphia and beyond. She previously covered news in Montgomery County, including Bill Cosby's trial.

Comedian and actor Bill Cosby leaves Montgomery County Courthouse after being convicted Thursday, April 26, 2018, on three counts of aggravated indecent assault for his 2004 attack on Andrea Constand.

The first member of the jury that convicted Bill Cosby last week to speak publicly said Monday that he found the comedy icon’s own words to be the most damning evidence against him.

“I think it was his deposition, really,” said Harrison Snyder, 22, of Montgomery County, in an interview with ABC News. “Mr. Cosby admitted to giving these Quaaludes to women, young women, in order to have sex with him.”

Snyder, the youngest member on the panel, was the first person selected during the jury selection process earlier this month. He was the only one of the 12 to tell Judge Steven T. O’Neill that he had never heard of the sexual assault allegations against Cosby or the #MeToo movement that claimed a victory in Cosby’s conviction Thursday.

“I didn’t know anything,” Snyder said. “I don’t watch the news ever. I didn’t even know what he was on trial for.” He added: “I never watched ‘The Cosby Show’ or anything. I’m a little too young for that.”

Snyder said that he was not necessarily set on a guilty verdict when he and the other jurors began their deliberations Wednesday but was quickly convinced as their discussion of the evidence began that Cosby had drugged and sexually assaulted Andrea Constand in 2004.

He cited the testimony of prosecutors’ first witness — Dr. Barbara Ziv, an expert in sexual assault victim behavior – as key to explaining away many of the attacks the defense lobbed at Constand for inconsistencies in the story she told police.

Though Snyder said he believed the five other Cosby accusers – including supermodel and reality TV staple Janice Dickinson – to testify at the trial, he added that their accounts did not factor into his decision.

“I don’t really think it necessarily mattered that those five women were there, because [Cosby] said it himself that he used the drugs for other women,” Snyder said.

Snyder’s sentiments on Cosby’s deposition echoed similar statements from some jurors in the entertainer’s first trial, which ended in a mistrial and hung jury in June. They also described the sworn testimony that the comedy icon gave as part of a lawsuit accuser Andrea Constand filed against him in 2005, which later settled for nearly $3.4 million, as particularly compelling.

Prosecutors used Cosby’s statements – which confirmed much of Constand’s story and referenced his use of drugs in sexual encounters with other women – against him at both trials.

But unlike the proceedings last year, where deliberations dragged on for 52 hours and jurors described a tense atmosphere during the discussions, Snyder told ABC News on Monday that there was no dissension in the jury room this time and that all members of were quickly able to get on the same page.

However, the reaction he has received since returning home from the hotel where he and the others were sequestered for nearly a month has not been so unanimous, Snyder said.

“Some have said that I made the right decision and some people have said that they still think he’s innocent,” he said. “I just tell them that if you were there, you would say the same thing – that he’s guilty.”

O’Neill has yet to respond to a motion to release a full list of juror names filed on behalf of a coalition of news organizations, including the Philadelphia Media Network, parent company of the Inquirer, the Daily News and Philly.com. After Cosby’s first trial, the judge released the list.

Cosby faces sentencing within 90 days on three counts of aggravated indecent assault for his 2004 attack on Constand. He could be sentenced to up to 10 years in prison for each count on which he was convicted.