Bill Cosby's wife is not at his trial. But Camille Cosby's presence looms

Bill Cosby's wife is not at his trial. But Camille Cosby's presence looms Apr 20

Bill Cosby is guilty. What happens next?

Bill Cosby is guilty. What happens next? Apr 26

Bill Cosby guilty in sexual assault trial, lashes out at D.A.

Bill Cosby guilty in sexual assault trial, lashes out at D.A. Apr 26

Bill Cosby's wife is not at his trial. But Camille Cosby's presence looms

Bill Cosby's wife is not at his trial. But Camille Cosby's presence looms Apr 20

Bill Cosby is guilty. What happens next?

Bill Cosby is guilty. What happens next? Apr 26

Bill Cosby guilty in sexual assault trial, lashes out at D.A.

Bill Cosby guilty in sexual assault trial, lashes out at D.A. Apr 26

Laura McCrystal covers everything about taxes, government revenue, and how such policies impact people in Philadelphia and beyond. She previously covered news in Montgomery County, including Bill Cosby's trial.

NORRISTOWN, PA – APRIL 26: Bill Cosby walks through the Montgomery County Courthouse for day fourteen of his sexual assault retrial, as the jury deliberates for the second day, on April 26, 2018 in Norristown, Pennsylvania. A former Temple University employee alleges that the entertainer drugged and molested her in 2004 at his home in suburban Philadelphia. More than 40 women have accused the 80 year old entertainer of sexual assault. (Photo by Mark Makela/Getty Images).

A Montgomery County jury convicted Bill Cosby of three counts of aggravated indecent assault Thursday. Here’s what could happen next:

Will Cosby go to prison?

Cosby walked out of court without a change in his bail Thursday, but Judge Steven T. O’Neill ordered him to remain at his home in Cheltenham Township.

O’Neill will sentence him at a date that has not yet been scheduled. But it remains unclear if he will go right to prison. Defendants are sometimes permitted to remain free on bail as they appeal convictions — and Cosby’s lawyer signaled his plans to file an appeal.

How long could his sentence be?

Cosby faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison for each count. But judges typically consider other factors in fashioning a sentence, including a defendant’s past history and, at times, their health.

What about his other legal battles?

In addition to the criminal case, Cosby is still entangled in civil claims related to allegations of sexual assault. Some of his accusers have sued him in California and Massachusetts for defamation.