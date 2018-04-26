news

Cosby Trial

Bill Cosby is guilty. What happens next?

A Montgomery County jury convicted Bill Cosby of three counts of aggravated indecent assault Thursday. Here’s what could happen next:

Full Trial Coverage >

Will Cosby go to prison?

Cosby walked out of court without a change in his bail Thursday, but Judge Steven T. O’Neill ordered him to remain at his home in Cheltenham Township.

O’Neill will sentence him at a date that has not yet been scheduled. But it remains unclear if he will go right to prison. Defendants are sometimes permitted to remain free on bail as they appeal convictions — and Cosby’s lawyer signaled his plans to file an appeal.

How long could his sentence be?

Cosby faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison for each count. But judges typically consider other factors in fashioning a sentence, including a defendant’s past history and, at times, their health.

What about his other legal battles?

In addition to the criminal case, Cosby is still entangled in civil claims related to allegations of sexual assault. Some of his accusers have sued him in California and Massachusetts for defamation.

