Most advertising focused on the relationship between Hart and Cranston’s characters, making it seem like a lighthearted buddy comedy, even if that’s not what the intention was. “[I]n my first conversations with Kevin, I wanted to make sure that he knew we weren’t making a buddy comedy romp. That this was something different,” Cranston told the Inquirer’s Gary Thompson during a 2017 set visit. "And he absolutely knew that, and was ready for it, and was looking forward to the challenge. And I think people are going to be knocked out by what he does.”