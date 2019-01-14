Kevin Hart’s Philadelphia-filmed movie, The Upside, is the number-one movie at the box office thanks to a $19.6 million weekend opening that came days after the comedian officially declined to host this year’s Oscars ceremony.
Starring Hart as ex-convict Dell Scott and Bryan Cranston as wealthy paraplegic Phil Lacasse, The Upside managed to dethrone former box office leader Aquaman, which had held the number one spot since its debut last week. The film’s success is in spite of lukewarm critical reviews, with The Upside saddled with a 40 percent fresh rating on movie review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes. According to Variety, The Upside was projected to earn about $10 million in its opening weekend.
The film — filmed in Philadelphia and Aston’s Sun Studios — had a seemingly uphill battle when it came to box office success, specifically after Hart’s ongoing Oscars hosting controversy, which was regularly referenced in media appearances promoting the film stemmed from past homophobic tweets and comments Hart had made as far back as 2009. Hart has since apologized for his remarks, and officially declined hosting the Oscars, despite a recent appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that may have suggested otherwise.
Given the film’s box office success, audiences at large seemed not to mind the controversy. However, because the film initially was to be released by the ill-fated Weinstein Company, audiences almost didn’t get to see the movie at all. Following sexual assault allegations emerging against Harvey Weinstein, the company went bankrupt, and The Upside was shelved as it waited for a new distributor. Current distributor STX Entertainment purchased the film in August, making The Upside the four-year-old company’s first number-one hit.
STX also recut The Upside in order to attain a PG-13 rating. Initially rated R, the film reportedly had foul language removed in order to get a less stringent rating, possibly contributing to its success at the box office.
However, as STX Chairman Adam Fogelson told Variety, The Upside’s success the weekend comes down to one thing: marketing.
“Frequently, Hollywood gets wrapped up in a lot of its own noise. That noise [doesn’t always] permeate the rest of popular culture,” Fogelson said. “I think far fewer people knew about the inside baseball. Most moviegoers became aware of this movie when we started running trailers.”
Most advertising focused on the relationship between Hart and Cranston’s characters, making it seem like a lighthearted buddy comedy, even if that’s not what the intention was. “[I]n my first conversations with Kevin, I wanted to make sure that he knew we weren’t making a buddy comedy romp. That this was something different,” Cranston told the Inquirer’s Gary Thompson during a 2017 set visit. "And he absolutely knew that, and was ready for it, and was looking forward to the challenge. And I think people are going to be knocked out by what he does.”
It was a bet that paid off. Audience members gave The Upside an A in Cinemacore, a company that measures audience appeal for moviegoers. That bodes well for the rest of the film’s theatrical run.
The Upside is the latest Philly-filmed movie to find success at the box office. This Friday, M. Night Shyamalan’s sequel to Unbreakable and Split, titled Glass, is scheduled for release on Friday, and is expected to open at about $70 million, according to Deadline, numbers that are rare during the post-December awards glut.