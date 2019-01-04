Kevin Hart will appear Friday on the Ellen Show, where he will discuss his decision to step down as host of this year’s Oscars following a controversy that erupted online last month over homophobic tweets dating back to 2009.
At the time, Hart apologized for the tweets, and told fans on social media that he relinquished the gig to avoid being a distraction. Ellen Show host Ellen DeGeneres, however, still wants Hart to host this year’s Academy Awards, as she told the comedian in a clip previewing his Friday appearance on her show.
"As a gay person, I am sensitive to all of that and I talked to you about all of this and you've already expressed that it's not being educated on the subject,” DeGeneres said in the clip. “You have grown, you have apologized, you are apologizing again right now. You've done it."
DeGeneres added that she personally called the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences to get Hart back on as Oscars host, which she said would show “sophistication, class, hilarity, and you growing as a person.”
Hart, meanwhile, said he was uncertain about hosting the ceremony due to the “malicious attack on my character” he experienced after being announced as Oscars host. At the time, some critics went through his 38,000 tweets to find several homophobic statements, including a 2009 tweet in which he used a derogatory term for homosexual men, and a 2011 tweet that threatened violence against his son if he played with dolls.
As Hart told DeGeneres, he has apologized several times for those statements over the last decade, including in promos for 2015’s Get Hard, and previously during a 2012 junket during which he “was asked questions about homophobia based on those tweets.”
“It wasn’t a coincidence that the day after I received the job, that tweets just somehow manifested,” Hart said. “To go through 40,000 tweets to go back to 2008, that’s an attack. That’s a malicious attack on my character. That’s an attack to end me. That’s not an attack to just stop the Oscars.”
“But they’re going to win if you don’t host the Oscars,” DeGeneres said. “You can’t let them destroy you, and they can’t destroy you because you have too much talent. No one can do that.”
Hart’s decision, however, was not revealed in the teaser clip posted online. The comedian’s appearance airs at 3 p.m. Friday on NBC.