It gets laughs, but it is also in keeping with a serious thread in the movie, one that highlights the yawning gap in the lives of Dell and Phil — two men who are a train ride and also worlds apart. Dell is astounded to be clearing a couple grand per week, and though it’s peanuts for Phil, it’s life-altering money for Dell, an in-arrears dad who signs over his first paycheck to his suspicious ex (Aja Naomi King).