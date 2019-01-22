Here are the nominees for the 91st annual Academy Awards. It was a good showing for Philadelphians with one notable snub.
Malvern-ite Adam McKay’s Vice, the biopic of former Vice President Dick Cheney, took home eight nominations, including two for former Temple student McKay — original screenplay and direction.
A Star is Born, the directorial debut of Jenkintown’s own Bradley Cooper also netted eight for the well-received remake of the classic Hollywood story. While Cooper received a nomination in the acting field, Cooper was notably snubbed in the best director category even though he was an odds on favorite to take home a nod. (Polish director Pawel Pawlikowski took home a surprise nod for his black and white love story Cold War, which opened at the Ritz East last weekend.)
The most Oscar nominations, though, went to Alfonso Cuaron’s autobiographical Roma, giving Netflix its first best picture nomination; and The Favourite, the acidic comedy about Queen Anne (best actress Olivia Colman) and her competitive ladies-in-waiting (supporting actress nominees Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz). Both of those movies received 10 awards. Black Panther became the first superhero movie to be nominated for best picture. That received seven nominations in total.
Amy Adams, Vice
Marina de Tavira, Roma
Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk
Emma Stone, The Favourite
Rachel Weisz, The Favourite
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
Black Panther
The Favourite
Mary Poppins Returns
Mary Queen of Scots
Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
First Man
Roma
A Star Is Born
“Animal Behaviour”
“Bao”
“Late Afternoon”
“One Small Step”
“Weekends”
“Detainment”
“Fauve”
“Marguerite”
“Mother”
“Skin”
A Quiet Place
Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
First Man
Roma
Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
If Beale Street Could Talk
Isle of Dogs
Mary Poppins Returns
Mahershala Ali, Green Book
Adam Driver, BlacKKKsman
Sam Elliott, A Star is Born
Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Sam Rockwell, Vice
BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
Green Book
The Favourite
Vice
Capernaum
Cold War
Never Look Away
Roma
Shoplifters
“Black Sheep”
“End Game”
“Lifeboat”
“A Night at the Garden”
“Period. End of Sentence.”
Free Solo
Hale County This Morning, This Evening
Minding the Gap
Of Fathers and Sons
RBG
Black Panther
The Favourite
First Man
Mary Poppins Returns
Roma
Avengers: Infinity War
Christopher Robin
First Man
Ready Player One
Solo: A Star Wars Story
Cold War
The Favourite
Never Look Away
Roma
A Star Is Born
Border
Mary Queen of Scots
Vice
Incredibles 2
Isle of Dogs
Mirai
Ralph Breaks the Internet
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
BlacKkKlansman
Can You Ever Forgive Me?
If Beale Street Could Talk
A Star Is Born
“All The Stars” - Black Panther
“I’ll Fight” - RBG
“Shallow” - A Star Is Born
“The Place Where Lost Things Go” - Mary Poppins Returns
“When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings” - The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
Christian Bale, Vice
Bradley Cooper. A Star is Born
Willem Dafoe, At Eternity’s Gate
Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody
Viggo Mortensen, Green Book
Original Screenplay
First Reformed
Green Book
Roma
The Favourite
Vice
Yalitza Aparicio, Roma
Glenn Close, The Wife
Olivia Colman, The Favourite
Lady Gaga, A Star is Born
Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Spike Lee, BlacKKKsman
Pawel Pawlikowski, Cold War
Yorgos Lanthimos, The Favourite
Alfonso Cuarón, Roma
Adam McKay, Vice
A Star Is Born
BlacKkKlansman
Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
Green Book
Roma
The Favourite
Vice