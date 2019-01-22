Here are the nominees for the 91st annual Academy Awards. It was a good showing for Philadelphians with one notable snub.

Malvern-ite Adam McKay’s Vice, the biopic of former Vice President Dick Cheney, took home eight nominations, including two for former Temple student McKay — original screenplay and direction.

A Star is Born, the directorial debut of Jenkintown’s own Bradley Cooper also netted eight for the well-received remake of the classic Hollywood story. While Cooper received a nomination in the acting field, Cooper was notably snubbed in the best director category even though he was an odds on favorite to take home a nod. (Polish director Pawel Pawlikowski took home a surprise nod for his black and white love story Cold War, which opened at the Ritz East last weekend.)

The most Oscar nominations, though, went to Alfonso Cuaron’s autobiographical Roma, giving Netflix its first best picture nomination; and The Favourite, the acidic comedy about Queen Anne (best actress Olivia Colman) and her competitive ladies-in-waiting (supporting actress nominees Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz). Both of those movies received 10 awards. Black Panther became the first superhero movie to be nominated for best picture. That received seven nominations in total.

Best supporting actress

Amy Adams, Vice

Marina de Tavira, Roma

Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk

Emma Stone, The Favourite

Rachel Weisz, The Favourite

Costume design

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Black Panther

The Favourite

Mary Poppins Returns

Mary Queen of Scots

Sound mixing

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

First Man

Roma

A Star Is Born

Animated short film

“Animal Behaviour”

“Bao”

“Late Afternoon”

“One Small Step”

“Weekends”

Best live action short film

“Detainment”

“Fauve”

“Marguerite”

“Mother”

“Skin”

Sound Editing

A Quiet Place

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

First Man

Roma

Original score

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

If Beale Street Could Talk

Isle of Dogs

Mary Poppins Returns

Supporting actor

Mahershala Ali, Green Book

Adam Driver, BlacKKKsman

Sam Elliott, A Star is Born

Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Sam Rockwell, Vice

Film Editing

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

Green Book

The Favourite

Vice

Foreign language film

Capernaum

Cold War

Never Look Away

Roma

Shoplifters

Documentary short subject

“Black Sheep”

“End Game”

“Lifeboat”

“A Night at the Garden”

“Period. End of Sentence.”

Documentary feature

Free Solo

Hale County This Morning, This Evening

Minding the Gap

Of Fathers and Sons

RBG

Production design

Black Panther

The Favourite

First Man

Mary Poppins Returns

Roma

Visual effects

Avengers: Infinity War

Christopher Robin

First Man

Ready Player One

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Cinematography

Cold War

The Favourite

Never Look Away

Roma

A Star Is Born

Makeup and Hair

Border

Mary Queen of Scots

Vice

Animated feature

Incredibles 2

Isle of Dogs

Mirai

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Adapted Screenplay

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

BlacKkKlansman

Can You Ever Forgive Me?

If Beale Street Could Talk

A Star Is Born

Original Song

“All The Stars” - Black Panther

“I’ll Fight” - RBG

“Shallow” - A Star Is Born

“The Place Where Lost Things Go” - Mary Poppins Returns

“When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings” - The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Actor

Christian Bale, Vice

Bradley Cooper. A Star is Born

Willem Dafoe, At Eternity’s Gate

Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody

Viggo Mortensen, Green Book

Original Screenplay

First Reformed

Green Book

Roma

The Favourite

Vice

Actress

Yalitza Aparicio, Roma

Glenn Close, The Wife

Olivia Colman, The Favourite

Lady Gaga, A Star is Born

Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Director

Spike Lee, BlacKKKsman

Pawel Pawlikowski, Cold War

Yorgos Lanthimos, The Favourite

Alfonso Cuarón, Roma

Adam McKay, Vice

Best Picture

A Star Is Born

BlacKkKlansman

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

Green Book

Roma

The Favourite

Vice