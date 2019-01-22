A Star is Born, the directorial debut of Jenkintown’s own Bradley Cooper also netted eight for the well-received remake of the classic Hollywood story. While Cooper received a nomination in the acting field, Cooper was notably snubbed in the best director category even though he was an odds on favorite to take home a nod. (Polish director Pawel Pawlikowski took home a surprise nod for his black and white love story Cold War, which opened at the Ritz East last weekend.)