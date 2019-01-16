The movie starts in the ruin of a rural church, bombed out during WWII — by the Nazis or the Allies, it hardly matters. The eyes of a defaced Madonna stare out. The movie also ends there, and Pawlikowski suggests that what has been ripped away from a culture by the war, by ideologies, or simply the passing of time, sometimes cannot be replaced. Here the movie reminds us a bit of Ida, in which a nun on the verge of taking her vows leaves the convent to sample what the wide world has to offer, and finds it wanting.