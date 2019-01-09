Kevin Hart is officially “over” his recent Oscars controversy, and won’t be hosting this year’s ceremony.
Hart, 39, discussed the situation in an appearance on ABC’s Good Morning America today, giving host Michael Strahan an outright “no” when asked if he would host this year’s ceremony. The North Philly-born comedian added that he would not have enough time to rehearse the show before its broadcast in February.
“I’m not hosting the Oscars this year,” Hart said. “I would like to call myself a perfectionist, so if I do something, I want to be able to give it my all, and make sure that the production is a great representation of me and my talent. I can’t do that right now.”
Hart stepped down as host of the Oscars last month after a controversy erupted online over past tweets and jokes critics deemed homophobic. He said via social media that he did not want to be “a distraction on a night that should be celebrated by so many amazing, talented artists.” He also apologized for the tweets and jokes in question, and later noted previous apologies in 2012 and 2015.
Now, Hart says, he is “done” discussing the situation.
“There’s no more conversation about it,” Hart said on GMA. “I’m over that. I’m over the moment.”
Hart’s most recent refusal to host the Oscars comes following an interview with Ellen DeGeneres last week that raised the possibility of Hart possibly returning to the gig. In that appearance, DeGeneres encouraged Hart to reconsider, and told him that a source at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which produces the Oscars, was still open to having him as host. With Hart’s GMA appearance, that door appears to have shut.
“I shouldn’t have to prove who I am,” Hart said. “If anybody out there wants to believe that Kevin Hart is that much of a monster that he wouldn’t love somebody because of their choice in life, then all power to them.”
However, despite Hart’s refusal to host this year’s ceremony, he told Strahan that he has not yet ruled out future opportunities.
“It’s hard to predict what can happen,” Hart said. “I don’t want people to think there’s a thing about me and the Academy.”
Hart’s next movie — The Upside, featuring Hart in his first dramatic role — his theaters on Friday. The movie was filmed in Philadelphia and Inquirer and Daily News movie critic Gary Thompson visited the Aston set of The Upside in 2017.