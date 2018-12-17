Gurley left the game briefly in the third quarter with a knee injury, and whether it was the injury or the Eagles’ defense, the second-half Gurley did not look like the guy who ran 10 times for 49 yards in the first half, and caught five passes for 39 more. He ran twice in the second half, losing a yard, finishing with 12 carries for 48, along with 10 catches for 76. He came into the evening as the league’s second-leading rusher, with 1,203 yards on 244 carries. The Eagles came in tied for fourth-worst in the NFL, giving up 4.9 yards per carry.