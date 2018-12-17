“At the end of the day, it starts with the leadership of the team putting our foot in the ground and saying, ‘we want to make a stand’,” safety Malcolm Jenkins said. “We want to continue to play, and if we want our dreams to continue, we’ve got to go take it. ...We’ve got the mentality that we’ve got to go steal whatever it is that we want. It’s not going to be easy, and nobody asked it to be. We’re fine with doing something special and extraordinary.”