Understand: What Foles pulled off Sunday – stepping in again for Carson Wentz, completing 24-of-31 passes for 273 yards, keeping the Eagles’ offense purring all night against arguably the best team in the NFC – was as close as he could come in a regular-season game to replicating those forever memories that he produced earlier this year. Somehow, without Wentz, without depth on the defensive line or much experience in the secondary, the Eagles thumped a Super Bowl favorite on its home field. Somehow, when a loss would have pushed the Eagles’ playoff chances to next to zero, Foles played better on five days’ notice than he did in their first two games this season, when he had an entire offseason to prepare. The Eagles are 7-7 now, and the playoffs are still possible, and Foles is a reason, maybe the reason.