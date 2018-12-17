How about that?
The Eagles beat the Rams, 30-23, to surprise nearly everyone -- from those here in Philly to national pundits around the country -- and keep the Eagles' playoff hopes alive.
Let’s take a look at what you might have missed and what people had to say about the Eagles' impressive win.
Many fans entered the weekend cautiously optimistic. We all remember what happened in Los Angeles last year -- Carson Wentz goes down with a torn ACL, backup Nick Foles steps in and leads the Eagles to a Super Bowl trophy.
The circumstances were eerily similar: same field, same team, around the same time in the season. We don’t blame people for drawing conclusions.
The Rams, for their part, were coming off a tough Sunday night loss last week, when they suffered just their second defeat of the season, this one at the hands of the Bears.
This won’t surprise you, but people were hyping Foles' return hours before kickoff.
But before we could get to the game, we had to endure this ... interesting ... intro on Sunday Night Football. We get it: you think Philadelphia and Los Angeles, you think Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. But this was a bit cheesy.
Prior to the game, Yankee star Aaron Judge was spotted on the sideline. The television broadcast pointed out him and former Dodgers manager and Norristown native Tommy LaSorda in attendance.
But even those two couldn’t distract fans from the big storyline -- will Foles change the Eagles' fortunes?
It didn’t take very long for the internet masses to start issuing those Foles' hot takes.
And even beyond the @FakeWIPCaller parody account, plenty of people were ready to at least throw around the idea that the Eagles aren’t worse off with Foles under center.
Yeah, we’re still confused too.
It took very little time for the Philly.com chat to get fired up about the prospect of Foles > Wentz.
But enough about that guy. Alshon Jeffery had himself a game: eight receptions on eight targets for 160 yards.
And fans were loving it.
Even Donnel Pumphrey, practice squad running back, had something to say -- and he claimed he’d been saying it for weeks.
His first half numbers were electric.
Some other highlights:
Rookie Avonte Maddox picked up his second NFL interception when he jumped in front of wide receiver Josh Reynolds.
And Fletcher Cox showed why he started out the season aiming to be the NFL’s defensive player of the year.
Cox hasn’t ignored the press the Rams' Aaron Donald has received. But Donald was a non-factor on Sunday, and Cox made a lot of noise with his play.
And again, people were loving it.
In the second half, we saw one of the more incredible Eagles' defensive plays of the season.
The Eagles caused Goff to throw an “interception” (if we can call it that) after the QB was knocked down. Corey Graham picked it up and ran it back toward the Rams' end zone for a few yards, and then the defense joined him for another rousing celebration in front of the cameras.
Harsh words, Les.
Quickly, Foles handed it off to Wendell Smallwood, who punched it in for his second touchdown of the game.
The Coliseum crowd was excited about it.
We can’t blame people for escaping dreary and wet Philadelphia for a weekend in sunny Los Angeles. Listen for yourself.
Quietly, Zach Ertz made some history (even if he didn’t put up the numbers some of us were hoping for in our fantasy football playoff matchups).
The tight end, who finished with three catches for 22 yards on seven targets, became the fourth tight end in league history to record 100-plus catches in one season. Ex-Cowboy tight end Jason Witten holds the record with 110; Ertz still has two games to add a few more.
With under three minutes left, the Rams suffered another devastating (for them) turnover when Tre Sullivan swatted the ball from JoJo Natson’s hands and D.J. Alexander scooped it up.
Rams coach Sean McVay was in awe.
So, what’s next?
Buddy, we were already there.
