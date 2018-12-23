The Eagles had a chance to go ahead when they set up for a third down at the six-yard line. They couldn’t have believed it would be the first of 10 snaps inside the 10-yard line on that drive. The Eagles converted a fourth down to set up a first-and-goal from the 2-yard line. But after three consecutive plays without moving the ball, the Eagles were bailed out by a roughing-the-passer penalty that gave them a fresh set of downs. Although a touchdown was nullified by a holding penalty, the Eagles still brought the ball down to the goal line. Pederson elected to go for the fourth down again. They scored again. Foles hit Ertz to give the Eagles a 13-9 lead before the Eagles went for the two-point conversion.