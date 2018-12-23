Even though the rest of the news on the scoreboard wasn’t good, the Eagles did what they had to do. In that regard, the day started well and ended well, with a few twists and turns in between. The afternoon began with the Eagles taking an early lead and the scoreboard showing that both Minnesota and Dallas were trailing in their games. For most of the first half, however, the scoreboard was easier to watch than what was taking place on the field for the Eagles as they struggled to gain traction against the Texans. The offense fumbled away the ball once, and the defense kept Houston drives going with penalties. Either on the field or on the scoreboard, nothing was certain.