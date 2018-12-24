Ol’ St. Nick turned in a magical performance that allowed the Eagles to live to fight at least one more day. He threw for four touchdowns and a franchise-record 471 yards. He got up off the carpet in the fourth quarter after absorbing a vicious blow from the Texans’ Jadeveon Clowney and got the Eagles close enough for a game-winning field goal. He completed 12 of 13 third-down passes, including six to tight end Zach Ertz. Ertz, Alshon Jeffery, Nelson Agholor and Darren Sproles combined for 384 receiving yards and four TDs.