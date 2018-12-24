· Kickoff returner Boston Scott, making his NFL debut, earlier had churned out a 35-yarder, but Scott got no blocking on this one and he only made it to the 11. He explained afterward that as he waited at the goal line, he couldn’t tell if the ball was going in the end zone or would hit short and bounce back toward the 5. “It was too close,” Scott said. So, 89 yards from the Texans’ end zone, the Eagles took over.