As St. Nick and the Eagles head to New Orleans this Sunday, some Birds fans are making plans to flock south for the big game.
According to projections from ticket vendor Vivid Seats, Eagles fans will make up about 18 percent of the playoff crowd (that’s one Eagle fan for every five Saints supporters) at the Superdome. Of the four divisional playoff games this weekend, that’s the smallest crowd rooting for the visiting team, according to Vivid Seats’ analysis.
But if you’re looking to watch another “double doink” miracle in the Big Easy Sunday, game tickets are still available, and so is transportation. Here’s what you need to know if you’re planning a last-minute trip.
It’s not a straight shot, and involves a total of about two-and-a-half days of double-decker travel, but Megabus is offering a route to New Orleans and back, with layovers in Washington, D.C., and Atlanta, for $203.50 round-trip. The bus leaves Philadelphia on Friday morning and returns Tuesday evening.
If you’re looking to drive to New Orleans and back, the 1,200-mile trip from the Lincoln Financial Stadium to the Mercedes-Benz Superdome will take you around 18½ hours each way, according to Google Maps.
With gas prices nationwide averaging $2.23, the round-trip drive would cost about $206 in fuel, in a sedan that averages 29 miles to the gallon, AAA estimates.
For Birds fans looking to spend a bit more and save time by flying south for the game, the cheapest round-trip tickets cost around $570, sans baggage, according to Google Flights.
As for lodging, hotel room prices within a mile of the stadium begin around $140 per night, according to Travelocity. And, if you’ve got some extra time and are looking to grab a po’boy while you’re in the area, travel south to taste some Cajun cooking.
For those watching the game on TV, kickoff is scheduled for 4:40 p.m. EST and the match-up will be broadcast on FOX. You can still have a taste of New Orleans with your game-day menu.
The last time they were in New Orleans, the Eagles suffered the worst loss ever by a defending Super Bowl champion, with a 48-7 rout by the Saints.
But the postseason Birds are a different team, says head coach Doug Pederson.
“…[T]his team believes,” Pederson told reporters Monday. “This team believes in everything that we’re doing, and you saw it [in beating 12-4 Chicago Sunday], and we’re different. It’s a different mindset. It’s a different football team.”