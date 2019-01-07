It was an encouraging start for the Eagles when they opened the game with a 10-play, 50-yard scoring drive against the Bears defense. Foles found Wendell Smallwood for a 22-yard screen pass to move the ball into Bears territory, and the Eagles utilized the no-huddle offense to push the ball into field-goal range. On a third-and-8, Jeffery made his first catch in Soldier Field since he played for the Bears. When fans jeered Jeffery, he cupped his hand at his ear and wanted them louder, evidence of his insistence of how much he enjoys playing on the road. The Eagles settled for a 43-yard field goal, but it was enough for an early lead – and the only points in the quarter. In fact, it was the first home game this season that the Bears failed to score in the first quarter.