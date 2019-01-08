Philly loves “doink doink.”
It’s been only a few days since Bears kicker Cody Parkey’s last-second field-goal attempt bounced off the upright, and then the crossbar, giving the Eagles the win and gifting Philadelphia its latest rallying cry.
“Doink Doink,” “Double Doink,” or the “double-doink heard around the world” has found its place in the Eagles' dictionary alongside other viral classics like “Philly Philly” and “no one likes us.” Area businesses wasted no time in marketing the slipup that helped push the Eagles to an improbable upset and into the next round of the playoffs.
Fans can now find the phrase from broadcaster Cris Collinsworth’s game call on the road, plastered on T-shirts, as a promo code, and even in Philly’s skyline.
Here are ways Philly is basking in the glory of the “double doink” field-goal attempt.
Peco has paid homage to the double doink high in the sky.
The energy company announced Monday that it would display a “special message” on its crown lights during hours of darkness until 9 a.m. Wednesday, showing an animated version of the kick.
But Peco spokesperson Doug Oliver said Philadelphians shouldn’t expect any other special signage until after the Eagles take on the New Orleans Saints.
“We’re very superstitious,” he said. “We won’t be doing anything in advance for Sunday’s game to derail the momentum that our team has.”
Superstitious is right — Peco refused to show any messaging atop its tower ahead of the Eagles' NFC championship game against the Minnesota Vikings last season to “not jinx the home team by using its name or logo to show support and pride before Sunday’s big game,” the company said at the time. Looks as if it worked.
Did you catch “double doink” on your commute? Lamar Advertising Co. is rotating special Eagles-related messages on about 30 of its billboards around the Philadelphia area.
And after the Bears game, fans were spotting the company’s “Double-Doink” signs across the region — from Route 1 to I-95.
Dave Peacock, general manager of Lamar’s Philadelphia branch, said the decision to display the messaging was a bit of a no-brainer.
“Because the way the game ended, everyone just sat ... and said, ‘Wow,’ " Peacock said. " `We couldn’t believe it.’ ”
The electronic boards rotate through a few other messages, including “The only saint that matters: St. Nick” and “St. Nick Always Delivers!” among others.
How long will Lamar continue to display the messages? Let’s put it this way: There are no signs of stopping soon.
“Well, hopefully until they stop winning,” Peacock said. “Hopefully we go right to February.”
Gritty, the Flyers' new mascot and Philadelphia’s hottest celebrity, took a real dig at Parkey during the team’s game against the St. Louis Blues at the Wells Fargo Center on Monday.
Videos shared on social media show Gritty attempting his own variation of the “Bird Box challenge” — the internet trend in which people record themselves doing mundane tasks blindfolded in a nod to the Netflix hit film Bird Box.
Attempting the "Cody Parkey challenge," Gritty instead punts a football while blindfolded. Nice touch, Gritty.
Want to show up to your watch party Sunday decked out in “double doink” gear? No problem.
There are “double doink” T-shirts and sweatshirts, ranging from $16.99 to $39.99, already available on Amazon — some are eligible through Prime too. A slight variation going for $17.99 reads, “Thank you, Cody! I appreciate you!”
But if your New Year’s resolution was to shop local, Philly’s Rush Order Tees has you covered. Eagles fans are keeping the company busy by sending over custom “double doink” designs, 6ABC’s Christie Ileto reported.
But the “doink doink” fever extended beyond the usual players.
Lundy Law, the personal-injury firm based in the Philadelphia area, is using the play in its advertising, too.
“Injured in a double doink?” a sign for the law office asks.
The firm shared an image of the ad on Twitter, and it’s been spotted in the wild above SEPTA entrances to the Broad Street Line and trolleys.
Lundy Law isn’t the only business cashing in.
Shake Shacks in Philadelphia are offering $3 off app orders with the code “doinkdoink.” The promo extends until the Eagles take on the Saints on Sunday.