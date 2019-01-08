With prices starting at around $200, tickets for Sunday’s Eagles-Saints NFC divisional playoff game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome are the second-cheapest in the National Football League this weekend.
Coming in below that is the AFC divisional playoff match-up Saturday between the Indianapolis Colts and the Kansas City Chiefs in Kansas City. Prices start around at $125 there, according to ticketiQ.com, which ranked the games based on their lowest-available ticket prices and average ticket prices.
The most expensive tickets are for Saturday’s Dallas Cowboys-Los Angeles Rams NFC playoff game in Los Angeles, where prices are starting around $335. Coming in second with starting prices in the $220 range is Sunday’s AFC divisional playoff between the Los Angeles Chargers and the New England Patriots in Foxboro, Mass.
At the NFL Ticket Exchange at Ticketmaster, $195 is the starting price for the Eagles-Saints game. The asking price for the most expensive ducats is nearly $2,800.
According to ticketiQ, the average ticket price for the game is close to $500.
Starting prices on Stubhub appear to be a few dollars cheaper.
Note that the prices are likely to rise and may have gone up by the time you read this, so check the sites for the latest prices.
The Superdome has more than 74,000 seats.
The game between the Eagles and the Saints is scheduled to start at 4:40 p.m. EST and will be broadcast on FOX.
The Eagles got trounced the last time they played in New Orleans, losing to the Saints 48-7 on Nov. 18.
But as Eagles coach Doug Pederson has noted, the Birds are a “different team” than they were in November. They defeated the Chicago Bears in Sunday’s Wild Card game to advance to the divisional round.