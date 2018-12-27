Pablo Avendano’s death in a traffic accident while delivering food for an app called Caviar brought the plight of on-demand gig workers into sharp relief. Because they’re classified as independent contractors, these workers don’t receive any of the traditional protections that employees do — even as they are sometimes incentivized to work under dangerous conditions and are forced to take safety into their own hands. In July, two months after Avendano’s death, Caviar announced it would offer free accident insurance to its couriers. Expect more movement on this issue in the year to come, as well as with other types of workers in informal workplaces such as house cleaners, nannies, and home-care workers.