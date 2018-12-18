Moore’s predicament isn’t unique — many low-wage workers choose not to get insurance through their employer because it’s too expensive and comes with too many out-of-pocket costs, and workers are paying more for employer health-care plans. But what is unique is that he and his coworkers, already having won significant gains in the last few years, are picking yet another battle: Its union, UNITE HERE, is asking for more affordable health care, and the outcome will test whether airport jobs can become the kind of family-sustaining jobs that Mayor Kenney has touted.