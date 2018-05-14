After Caviar courier's death, what about gig workers' rights?

Why these young people quit jobs without anything else lined up

Philadelphia Police investigate the scene at 10th and Spring Garden Streets where Pablo Avendano, a courier for Caviar, was hit by a car and killed on Saturday night.

Bike messenger Pablo Avendano was delivering food when he was hit by a car and killed Saturday night.

If Avendano, 34, was working for a company that classified him as an employee, his family would be eligible for worker’s compensation, and they’d be paid a portion of his wages. But he was working for Caviar, a kind of Silicon Valley delivery service that has proliferated in the last decade and that has built its business model around a workforce of independent contractors.

Avendano was one of those contractors, working in what’s known as the gig economy. That means he didn’t get benefits that employees do, things like health insurance, paid time off, or worker’s compensation.

His death raises questions about gig workers’ rights, or rather, the lack thereof. It’s an issue that advocates have been grappling with as more workers enter into nontraditional work arrangements.

“The gig economy was created under the guise of giving workers more flexibility, but it was really created to lower labor costs and to find a way to get things done cheaper, and it’s workers that are bearing that burden,” said Debbie Berkowitz, Worker Health and Safety Program Director at the National Employment Law Project.

The National Employment Law Project published a paper in 2016 advocating for gig workers to be covered by worker’s compensation, pointing out that jobs like taxi drivers and bike messengers are among the most dangerous.

This distinction between employee and independent contractor is an issue that’s being argued in courts across the country, with renewed interest because of the increase in the number of companies that employ contractors. Caviar was among the food delivery services that were sued in San Francisco Superior Court in 2015 for misclassifying its workers as independent contractors. Most recently, the Supreme Court of California issued a decision that will make it harder for companies to classify their employees as contractors.

So what are some possible solutions?

In London, gig workers are organizing to fight for their rights: In 2016, workers for delivery services Deliveroo and UberEATS organized protests and strikes for higher wages.

In New York City, there’s a state-mandated “Black Car Fund” funded by a surcharge on fares, that provides benefits to all for-hire transportation workers, whether or not they are employees.

As for whether Avendano’s family is eligible for any benefits, Caviar spokeswoman Katie Dally said, “We’re working to get in touch with Pablo’s family and seeing what we can do to help.”