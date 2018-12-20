It was the culmination of a more than a year’s worth of organizing around an issue that mobilized and united the city’s labor community, union and non-union alike: making schedules for retail, fast-food, and hospitality workers predictable. It’s also an issue that has captured the attention of worker advocates and politicians around the country: Philadelphia is now the second-biggest city in the U.S. to have a scheduling law; New York is the largest. Cities like Seattle and San Francisco, as well as the State of Oregon, have all passed similar laws in recent years.