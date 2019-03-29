At the SEPTA meeting Thursday, the board approved a five-year contract with 178 SEPTA transit police officers who went on strike for a week earlier this month. The contract included wage increases through 2023 and addressed a body camera policy that union leaders said was a sticking point in negotiations. SEPTA had not allowed officers to view body camera footage before providing an account of events. That policy changed to allow officers to view footage after filing a report and then submit an amended report. Officers may also view the video before an interview in an administrative or internal affairs investigation.