Even if the suit is unsuccessful, the state faces a transit crisis. The Turnpike is $11 billion in debt because of the borrowing it has done. In 2022, the $450 million yearly payments are scheduled to drop to $50 million. Revenue from a vehicle sales tax is supposed to pick up the slack, but Richards noted that money is already dedicated to other expenses and a fight could ensue. Federal funding, meanwhile, is unreliable. The state needs dedicated revenue that grows with inflation, Richards said, which would create a stable base from which to borrow for long-term projects.