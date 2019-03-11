Derrick Jones Jr. made a name for himself as a star at Archbishop Carroll in part because of his prolific dunking ability.
Not much has changed since he made the jump to the NBA.
Jones, who plays for the Miami Heat, went viral on Sunday night for his incredible alley-oop dunk against the Toronto Raptors.
Watch here:
Toronto already had the game in hand, but that didn’t stop Jones from impressing the home crowds with the slam on an assist from teammate Bam Adebayo. Jones got enough air before grabbing the pass that he appeared to be a couple of feet above the rim.
Jones was named the Inquirer’s Southeastern Pa. player of the year in 2015 while playing for Archbishop Carroll. He was twice named to the all-Catholic League first-team and helped lead Archbishop Carroll to the Class AAA state title game during his senior season.
After playing one year at UNLV, Jones declared for the NBA draft and wasn’t chosen. He latched on with the Suns and earned an invite to the 2017 NBA dunk contest despite appearing in just three games before the All-Star break while jumping between Phoenix and the G-League.
He was waived by the Suns in late 2017 and signed a two-way contract with Miami before signing as a free agent in July of last year.
This year, Jones is averaging 7.2 points and 18.2 minutes through 45 games with five starts.