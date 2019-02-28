As the Union get set to kick off their 10th season, here’s a look at all the players on this year’s team.
Players are listed by position, in order of the depth chart — or something close to it, at least.
Sergio Santos: The 24-year-old Brazilian was brought in this winter to be the Union’s No. 1 striker. Though some minor injuries limited his preseason minutes, he has the tools to do the Union’s most important job: score goals.
Cory Burke: A revelation last year, scoring 13 goals in all competitions after moving up from Bethlehem Steel. This season could be even bigger for him, especially if he plays for Jamaica at the Gold Cup this summer.
Fafa Picault: His speed, finishing touch and veteran savvy make him an ideal fit for the Union’s two-forward system. Union manager Jim Curtin can pair any of Santos, Burke and Picault and have a potent combination.
David Accam: Last year’s injury-riddled struggles were the exception, not the rule, in a career full of goals and assists. The Ghana native rightly wants to prove his worth this year.
Kacper Przybylko: He’ll be a reserve, but his size — 6-foot-4, 195 pounds — and hustle mean he won’t be ignored, especially after C.J. Sapong’s departure.
Marco Fabián: At last, the Union have a true star. The Mexico native is here to create, score and lead, and he has plenty of experience on big stages. Now it’s time for him to deliver — and to hopefully bring the region’s Hispanic community along for the ride.
Brenden Aaronson: It’s always tempting to hype young American attackers, and they often get hyped too much. But there are plenty of signs that the Medford native is the real deal. Although Fabián will be the lead No. 10, Aaronson could get plenty of chances to show what he’s got.
Ilsinho: The Brazilian is definitely a playmaker, as his dribbling wizardry has so often shown. But his best position isn’t quite the No. 10. He could thrive on the right side of the midfield diamond if there’s enough defense around him.
Alejandro Bedoya: By now, all the complaints about what he can’t do should be gone. He is a passer, a hustler and a connector. Most importantly, he’s an ideal captain for players who hope to follow in his footsteps with the Union and the U.S. national team.
Derrick Jones: This is a big year for the Ghana-born, Southwest Philadelphia-raised 21-year-old. He has all the skills to be a stalwart, as he showed at the 2017 Under-20 World Cup and for the Union last year. But there are questions about whether he can play that well consistently. The bet is he can. Now it’s time to step up.
Warren Creavalle: For all the criticism of his limited skill set, his best strength fits well into the Union’s four-man diamond midfield. If they want a defensive destroyer at the base or in the middle, he’s a good fit.
Haris Medunjanin: He’s the opposite of Creavalle, in a way — lots of skill and creativity — but a bad fit in the new tactical system. It’s unfortunate, because his talents are special. He’ll be a fantastic teacher at the Union’s academy if he wants to be. But he might be out of place on the field.
Anthony Fontana: The Newark, Del., native showed only flashes of his potential as a rookie because of untimely injuries. He should play more this year, especially in the middle of the diamond, and he should look better.
Auston Trusty: As a rookie last year, the Media native played every minute of every league game. This year, the stage is set for him to become not just a stalwart, but a leader.
Mark McKenzie: He has a rare combination of speed, strength, vision and ball-playing skill. If he goes to the under-20 World Cup, he’ll become the favorite to be the first Union academy product sold abroad.
Jack Elliott: The Englishman makes a fine partner for Trusty or McKenzie if one doesn’t play. And if the Union move to a 3-5-2 formation, he’ll be a perfect anchor in between both of them.
Aurélien Collin: His veteran experience will help most in the locker room and on the training field. He’s most likely to see major minutes in May and June, when McKenzie would be at the World Cup.
Olivier Mbaizo: Ernst Tanner anointed the Cameroon native as the No. 1 at the position when Keegan Rosenberry was traded. Mbaizo had some injuries in preseason, but seems to be over them. He has all the traits to flourish this year.
Ray Gaddis: The Union’s longest-tenured player is what he’s always been: consistent, hard-working, and a teacher with impeccable character. He should be a backup, but when that’s been said before, he’s out-hustled the competition and re-earned the starting job.
Matthew Real: After a year of learning as a rookie, the Drexel Hill native is in line for a year of improvement. He might not start every game, but he has a big ceiling. He’ll have an even bigger stage at the under-20 World Cup.
Kai Wagner: The 21-year-old German left back proved in preseason that his talent exceeds his limited pedigree. He’ll play when Real doesn’t.
Fabinho: He won’t play much as he transitions toward a coaching role in the academy.
Andre Blake: He remains a star in net and the undisputed starter. Only Jamaica’s low FIFA ranking has denied him a move to Europe that he has long since earned. It will come eventually.
Carlos Miguel Coronel: The 22-year-old Brazilian knew Ernst Tanner at Red Bull Salzburg. He’ll play while Blake is with Jamaica at this summer’s Concacaf Gold Cup.
Matt Freese: You don’t leave Harvard two years in for nothing, but the Wayne-bred academy product is likely to spend most of the year at Bethlehem Steel.