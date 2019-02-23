The Union traded veteran striker C.J. Sapong to the Chicago Fire on Saturday, acquiring $450,000 of cash for cap space in Major League Soccer’s allocation money system.
Sapong came to Philadelphia in a trade from Sporting Kansas City ahead of the 2015 season, and was at or near the top of the forward depth chart for all four of his years here. But, he only rarely measured up to the expectations that come with being a team’s top striker. He scored nine goals in 31 appearances in 2015, and seven in 32 appearances in 2016 - including just two goals from July through October.
In 2017, Sapong finally delivered. He scored 17 goals in 34 games, punctuating his tally with two goals on the last day of the regular season to set the Union’s single-season scoring record. That earned him his first U.S. national team call-up in five years, and more importantly, a $225,000 pay raise and a contract extension from then-sporting director Earnie Stewart.
But Sapong reverted to his previous disappointing form after that, scoring just five goals in 36 appearances in 2018. He had a 15-game mid-year goal drought, and was benched by Union manager Jim Curtin when Cory Burke rose to prominence in the summer.
Now age 30, Sapong was projected to potentially be as low as No. 5 on the Union’s six-man striker depth chart, behind Sergio Santos, Burke, Fafa Picault and David Accam. When the Fire offered a greater sum for Sapong than the Union got for Keegan Rosenberry, sporting director Ernst Tanner took it.
The Union will get $200,000 in general allocation money this year, plus an additional $100,000 in GAM for this year if the Fire are able to acquire it (which is to say, they don’t have it right now). If Chicago doesn’t acquire the money, it will convey to next year’s GAM pool.
Chicago is also sending $100,000 for Targeted Allocation Money in 2020, which can be used to buy down the cap hits of players whose salaries are above the Designated Player threshold. And there will be an extra $50,000 of TAM for 2020 thrown in if Sapong hits certain performance incentives this year. Specifics of the incentives weren’t published.
“C.J. has produced many memorable moments in a Union shirt, and his efforts in the community have been admirable,” Tanner said in a statement. "With the strong state of our forward depth chart, we believe that this is the best move for both C.J. and for the Union at this time.”